WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Worlds Collide Fallout 9.6.22

This past Sunday saw the final curtain call for NXT UK as they become NXT Europe next year when they collided with NXT 2.0.

The show saw three unification matches plus the implosion of Diamond Mine as Roderick Strong was attacked and Damon Kemp turned on The Creed Brothers costing them the titles.

Tonight is the fallout from NXT Worlds Collide. What is next for the new unified champions?

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - In the spirit of friendly competition, Nathan Frazer and Axiom agreed to let their worlds collide in a best-of-three series of singles matches.

The two high-flying, jaw-dropping Superstars will clash for the first time on Tuesday as they look to gain the edge

Who will walk away with the first victory in Frazer and Axiom’s head-to-head series? Find out tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

Preview (via WWE) - JD McDonagh gives Wes Lee the creeps, but The Irish Ace is unconcerned with Lee’s opinions stating he’d rather be creepy than emotionally feeble like Lee.

McDonagh’s meticulous routine is designed to put his mind and body in perfect harmony, and he plans to show Lee how that focus translates to the squared circle when the two clash in singles competition.

Can Lee’s fast-paced offense overcome McDonagh’s methodical nature? Tune in tonight to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out.