WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: The Women’s Dusty Classic Begins 2.22.22

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT was NXT Vengeance Day which saw The Creed Brothers defeat MSK to win the Men’s Dusty Classic plus a Weaponized Steel Cage Match and so much more.

Tonight we witness the fallout from Vengeance Day and the Women’s Dusty Classic kicks off.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - Dolph Ziggler has come to take over NXT 2.0, but Tommaso Ciampa refuses to let an outsider jump his spot in line for the NXT Championship and take control of his house.

The Showoff arrived on NXT 2.0 to respond to NXT Champion Bron Breakker, setting his sights on one of the only titles he has yet to win in WWE. Cue The Blackheart, who promptly stepped in to tell Ziggler to get to the back of the line.

Still fuming over Ziggler’s cheap shots, Ciampa showed up at Monday Night Raw to cause The Dirty Dawgs to lose their match against Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy before eating a superkick from Ziggler.

The Blackheart continued to hound Ziggler, running in to drop The Showoff as he attempted to interfere in Breakker’s title defense against Santos Escobar at NXT Vengeance Day. With both Superstars at odds and vying for an NXT Championship opportunity, Ciampa and Ziggler will square off in a massive main event to determine who is next in line to challenge Breakker.

Can Ziggler earn an opportunity at one of the few titles that has eluded him, or will Ciampa show the Raw Superstar that NXT is his house?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The restraining order has been thrown out the window, and now there is nothing stopping LA Knight from getting the payback he has been waiting for when he and Grayson Waller go toe-to-toe Tuesday night.

“The Arrogant Aussie” has long been a thorn in Knight’s side dating back to Waller’s parking lot attack that left Knight down for the count as Waller sped away in his car. Since returning, Knight has had one goal in mind: getting retribution on Waller.

But Knight’s repeated attempts at payback were thwarted by a restraining order and Waller’s towering bodyguard Sanga. After dispatching Sanga in a one-on-one showdown and showing the police officers at Vengeance Day that Waller voided the restraining order with his attack following the match, all the obstacles have been cleared for Knight to finally get his hands on Waller.

Will Knight finally get his long-awaited retribution, or will Waller find a way to escape any punishment?

1 Gallery 1 Images

Preview (via WWE) - The second annual Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is set to kick off this Tuesday following the announcement of this year’s bracket.

The 2022 Dusty Cup features a variety of newly formed and veteran partnerships, all vying for an opportunity to challenge Toxic Attraction for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. The inaugural Dusty Classic winners Raquel Gonzalez & Dakota Kai are once again in the tournament although joining forces with new teammates.

After earning her respect, Cora Jade will pair up with Big Mami Cool while in a surprising move, Kai and up-and-comer Wendy Choo will look to take their unlikely pairing all the way to the mountaintop of the tag team division. Both teams will have their young partnerships tested against tag team veterans with Jade & Gonzalez squaring off against Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon and Choo & Kai taking on Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta who look to earn another title opportunity after falling to Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne at NXT Vengeance Day.

Another surprising partnership comes in the form of Amari Miller & Lash Legend who started off as rivals in Legend’s debut match on 205 Live. They will take on the powerhouse duo of Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray in the opening round of the tournament.

The final opening round matchup features Diamond Mine’s newest prospect Tatum Paxley and “The Pitbull” Ivy Nile looking to start their alliance off on the right foot against the formidable Kacy Catanzaro & Kayden Carter, the only returning tag team from the 2021 Dusty Classic.

Will the variety of new partnerships prove victorious, or will an established tag team put their experience to use, and more importantly which team will take the first step towards etching their name on the Dusty Cup and earning a title opportunity?

