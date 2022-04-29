Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Releases 4.29.22

WWE NXT 2.0 Releases 4.29.22

Earlier today it was announced by Fightful Select that some NXT superstars would be released today.

Here is the full list of released NXT superstars: 

Dakota Kai

Malcolm Bivens

Here is his reaction: 

Paige Prinzivalli aka Blair Baldwin

Harland, aka Parker Boudreaux 

Persia Pirotta, aka Stephanie De Landre

Sanjana George, aka Vish Kanya

Draco Anthony, aka Reginald Chase Crews

Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga

Raelyn Divine, aka Jaylen Williams

Dexter Lumis

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for more about the NXT releases as more information becomes available. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

EA7B8DD1-0CF2-4F70-B983-D0790A295EF2
WWE News

WWE NXT 2.0 Releases 4.29.22

CD268794-FC82-4C95-98D2-1D1D38CB1F99
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview 4.29.22

B279D8EA-5AA3-4921-ADC2-00D863CDD162
WWE News

WWE Plans to Run More Stadium Premium Live Events in 2023

218E9B21-CFBC-4F38-BA35-15DD4A08DE23
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The Final Build for NXT Spring Breakin’, The Viking Raiders returned to NXT and it was Ladies Night 4.26.22

AAEFCE77-6717-4099-879F-592823702C04
WWE NXT 2.0

Massive Tag Team Match Announced for NXT Spring Breakin’

6275C823-1F31-433E-A13F-7D0CFB2491B6
WWE NXT 2.0

The Inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Begins in Two Weeks

D5CDD2C5-D59E-4B63-B696-E0586F43F9AF
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Spring Breakin’ Go Home Show 4.26.22

403C9336-2E7F-4AF4-B796-2B3EFA0347D4
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Results: Bianca BelAir retained RAW Women’s Championship, Twenty years of The Viper and Asuka and Ali returned 4.25.22