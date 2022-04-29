WWE NXT 2.0 Releases 4.29.22
Earlier today it was announced by Fightful Select that some NXT superstars would be released today.
Here is the full list of released NXT superstars:
Dakota Kai
Malcolm Bivens
Here is his reaction:
Paige Prinzivalli aka Blair Baldwin
Harland, aka Parker Boudreaux
Persia Pirotta, aka Stephanie De Landre
Sanjana George, aka Vish Kanya
Draco Anthony, aka Reginald Chase Crews
Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga
Raelyn Divine, aka Jaylen Williams
Dexter Lumis
Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for more about the NXT releases as more information becomes available.
