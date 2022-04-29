WWE NXT 2.0 Releases 4.29.22

Earlier today it was announced by Fightful Select that some NXT superstars would be released today.

Here is the full list of released NXT superstars:

Dakota Kai

Malcolm Bivens

Here is his reaction:

Paige Prinzivalli aka Blair Baldwin

Harland, aka Parker Boudreaux

Persia Pirotta, aka Stephanie De Landre

Sanjana George, aka Vish Kanya

Draco Anthony, aka Reginald Chase Crews

Mila Malani, aka Kellie Morga

Raelyn Divine, aka Jaylen Williams

Dexter Lumis

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for more about the NXT releases as more information becomes available.

