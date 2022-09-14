WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap: 1 Year Anniversary 9.13.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was the one year anniversary show. Two matches were in the WWE Universe’s hands as they chose the steel cage stipulation for the tag title match and Carmelo Hayes’ challenger for the NXT North American Championship.

Here are the full results and recap:

Pretty Deadly defeated The Creed Brothers to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships

The WWE Universe has picked Carmelo Hayes’s next challenger

Fallon Henley defeated Lash Legend

What a year it has been for NXT

Looks like Mandy has a new fiery challenger

The Generation of Jade

The Super Diva is here to stay

Quincy Elliot defeated an enchantment talent

Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks

Rematch

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James and Arianna Grace

Next week

Hank Walker defeated Javier Bernal

Riding the wave into the NXT Arena

I got next

Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship

NXT continues to evolve