WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap: 1 Year Anniversary 9.13.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was the one year anniversary show. Two matches were in the WWE Universe’s hands as they chose the steel cage stipulation for the tag title match and Carmelo Hayes’ challenger for the NXT North American Championship. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Pretty Deadly defeated The Creed Brothers to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships 

The WWE Universe has picked Carmelo Hayes’s next challenger 

Fallon Henley defeated Lash Legend 

What a year it has been for NXT 

Looks like Mandy has a new fiery challenger 

The Generation of Jade 

The Super Diva is here to stay 

Quincy Elliot defeated an enchantment talent

Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks

Rematch 

Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James and Arianna Grace 

Next week 

Hank Walker defeated Javier Bernal

Riding the wave into the NXT Arena 

I got next 

Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship 

NXT continues to evolve 

