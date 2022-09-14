WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap: 1 Year Anniversary 9.13.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was the one year anniversary show. Two matches were in the WWE Universe’s hands as they chose the steel cage stipulation for the tag title match and Carmelo Hayes’ challenger for the NXT North American Championship.
Here are the full results and recap:
Pretty Deadly defeated The Creed Brothers to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships
The WWE Universe has picked Carmelo Hayes’s next challenger
Fallon Henley defeated Lash Legend
What a year it has been for NXT
Looks like Mandy has a new fiery challenger
The Generation of Jade
The Super Diva is here to stay
Quincy Elliot defeated an enchantment talent
Cameron Grimes and Joe Gacy defeated Tony D’Angelo and Stacks
Rematch
Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James and Arianna Grace
Next week
Hank Walker defeated Javier Bernal
Riding the wave into the NXT Arena
I got next
Solo Sikoa defeated Carmelo Hayes to win the NXT North American Championship
NXT continues to evolve