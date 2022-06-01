WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 5.31.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 was the go home show for NXT In Your House, a championship summit was held plus the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.

Here are the full results:

NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defeated Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp

Solo isn’t next for anything until he beats Duke Hudson

Josh Briggs looks to make Grayson Waller eat those words

Who will come out on top in the merger this Saturday?

Cora Jade defeated Elektra Lopez

Roxanne Perez is more than ready for next week

Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn

It’s put up or shut up for The Creed Brothers at In Your House

Will rage be Bron Breakker’s downfall?

Chaos erupted during tonight’s championship summit

Solo Sikoa defeated Duke Hudson

Is Tiffany looking past Roxanne Perez?

Thea Hail is heading to…

Grayson Waller defeated Josh Briggs

Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James

Not so fast Pretty Deadly

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes defeated Nathan Frazer

Trick and Melo looked to get the upperhand before In Your House

