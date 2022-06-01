WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 5.31.22
Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 was the go home show for NXT In Your House, a championship summit was held plus the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament.
Here are the full results:
NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly defeated Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp
Solo isn’t next for anything until he beats Duke Hudson
Josh Briggs looks to make Grayson Waller eat those words
Who will come out on top in the merger this Saturday?
Cora Jade defeated Elektra Lopez
Roxanne Perez is more than ready for next week
Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn
It’s put up or shut up for The Creed Brothers at In Your House
Will rage be Bron Breakker’s downfall?
Chaos erupted during tonight’s championship summit
Solo Sikoa defeated Duke Hudson
Is Tiffany looking past Roxanne Perez?
Thea Hail is heading to…
Grayson Waller defeated Josh Briggs
Ivy Nile defeated Kiana James
Not so fast Pretty Deadly
NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes defeated Nathan Frazer
Trick and Melo looked to get the upperhand before In Your House
