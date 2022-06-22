Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.21.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 continued to build towards next month’s Great American Bash as the NXT North American Championship was on the line and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sioka 

Tony D’Angelo is champ by the end of the night or else 

The Irish Ace of NXT UK is bringing his talent to NXT 2.0

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

Trick Williams looking to rub salt in Wes Lee’s wound

Only in Tiffany’s mind

Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp defeated Legado Del Fantasma 

Apollo Crews the Protector???

No one gets a shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championship over Kayden and Kantana’s dead bodies

Cameron Grimes defeated Edris Enofe

Enofe earned Grimes’ respect 

Guess who are Chase U roomies?

Nikkita Lyons returns next week 

Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jenson 

Could the reign of Bron Breakker come to an end at Great American Bash?

Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend via disqualification 

I think Lash got her point across

Next week on NXT 2.0

Carmel Hayes defeated Tony D’Angelo to retain the NXT North American Championship 

Escobar wants out of the merger

