WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.28.22

Tonight’s edition of the WWE NXT 2.0 was the go home show for Great American Bash which saw the return of Nikkita Lyons. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to advance to a Women’s Tag Title match at Great American Bash 

Joe Gacy looked to pick at the cracks in Diamond Mine 

Nikkita Lyons is back and going straight for the top 

Giovanni Vinci defeated Ikemen Jiro

Pretty Deadly are looking to “save” the linage of the NXT UK Tag Team Championship but the new champions just want to fight 

Kiana James defeated Indi Hartwell 

Joe Gacy and The Dyad defeated Diamond Mine 

Get off the tracks when Lash Legend is around 

Sanga defeated Xyon Quinn

The Great American Bash next week

Nikkita Lyons defeated NXT Women’s Champion via disqualification 

The number one contenders to the Women’s Tag Titles made the save 

Apollo believes in Solo and sees great things in him 

Xyon meet Apollo 

Things just got personal 

Looks like NXT Champion Bron Breakker is injured. What does this mean for Great American Bash? 

