WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.28.22
Tonight’s edition of the WWE NXT 2.0 was the go home show for Great American Bash which saw the return of Nikkita Lyons.
Here are the full results and recap:
Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to advance to a Women’s Tag Title match at Great American Bash
Joe Gacy looked to pick at the cracks in Diamond Mine
Nikkita Lyons is back and going straight for the top
Giovanni Vinci defeated Ikemen Jiro
Pretty Deadly are looking to “save” the linage of the NXT UK Tag Team Championship but the new champions just want to fight
Kiana James defeated Indi Hartwell
Joe Gacy and The Dyad defeated Diamond Mine
Get off the tracks when Lash Legend is around
Sanga defeated Xyon Quinn
The Great American Bash next week
Nikkita Lyons defeated NXT Women’s Champion via disqualification
The number one contenders to the Women’s Tag Titles made the save
Apollo believes in Solo and sees great things in him
Xyon meet Apollo
Things just got personal
Looks like NXT Champion Bron Breakker is injured. What does this mean for Great American Bash?
