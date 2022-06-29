WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.28.22

Tonight’s edition of the WWE NXT 2.0 was the go home show for Great American Bash which saw the return of Nikkita Lyons.

Here are the full results and recap:

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to advance to a Women’s Tag Title match at Great American Bash

Joe Gacy looked to pick at the cracks in Diamond Mine

Nikkita Lyons is back and going straight for the top

Giovanni Vinci defeated Ikemen Jiro

Pretty Deadly are looking to “save” the linage of the NXT UK Tag Team Championship but the new champions just want to fight

Kiana James defeated Indi Hartwell

Joe Gacy and The Dyad defeated Diamond Mine

Get off the tracks when Lash Legend is around

Sanga defeated Xyon Quinn

The Great American Bash next week

Nikkita Lyons defeated NXT Women’s Champion via disqualification

The number one contenders to the Women’s Tag Titles made the save

Apollo believes in Solo and sees great things in him

Xyon meet Apollo

Things just got personal

Looks like NXT Champion Bron Breakker is injured. What does this mean for Great American Bash?

