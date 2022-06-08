WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.7.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from NXT In Your House premium live event. The show also saw the crowing of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner.
Here are the full results:
Guess who’s back?
Melo got bars
No matter the champion Solo got next
All Solo wanted was to be acknowledged
Guess who has a match tonight?
Josh Briggs defeated Von Wagner
Chase U is happy to have Thea Hail enrolled for the Academic year of 2022-2023
Nathan Frazer defeated Santos Escobar
Still the champ
Who’s next for Bron Breakker?
Could we get Apollo vs Bron in the near future?
Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the first ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
Toxic Attraction here to cut the celebration short
Pretty Deadly defeated Andre Chase
Alba Fyre defeated Tatum Paxley
Lash Legend playing the role of fire extinguisher
Championship match set for next week
Next week:
Solo Sikoa and Apollo Crews defeated NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller
