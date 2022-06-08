WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.7.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from NXT In Your House premium live event. The show also saw the crowing of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner.

Here are the full results:

Guess who’s back?

Melo got bars

No matter the champion Solo got next

All Solo wanted was to be acknowledged

Guess who has a match tonight?

Josh Briggs defeated Von Wagner

Chase U is happy to have Thea Hail enrolled for the Academic year of 2022-2023

Nathan Frazer defeated Santos Escobar

Still the champ

Who’s next for Bron Breakker?

Could we get Apollo vs Bron in the near future?

Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the first ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Toxic Attraction here to cut the celebration short

Pretty Deadly defeated Andre Chase

Alba Fyre defeated Tatum Paxley

Lash Legend playing the role of fire extinguisher

Championship match set for next week

Next week:

Solo Sikoa and Apollo Crews defeated NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller

