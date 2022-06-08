Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 6.7.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from NXT In Your House premium live event. The show also saw the crowing of the inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament winner. 

Here are the full results: 

Guess who’s back?

Melo got bars

No matter the champion Solo got next 

All Solo wanted was to be acknowledged 

Guess who has a match tonight?

Josh Briggs defeated Von Wagner 

Chase U is happy to have Thea Hail enrolled for the Academic year of 2022-2023

Nathan Frazer defeated Santos Escobar 

Still the champ

Who’s next for Bron Breakker?

Could we get Apollo vs Bron in the near future?

Roxanne Perez defeated Tiffany Stratton to win the first ever NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 

Toxic Attraction here to cut the celebration short

Pretty Deadly defeated Andre Chase 

Alba Fyre defeated Tatum Paxley 

Lash Legend playing the role of fire extinguisher 

Championship match set for next week 

Next week: 

Solo Sikoa and Apollo Crews defeated NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and Grayson Waller 

