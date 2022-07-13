WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.12.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from NXT Great American Bash plus the NXT Women’s Championship was on the line.

Here are the full results and recap:

Where is the security in the NXT parking lot?

Giovanni Vinci defeated Apollo Crews

Cora Jade has a hunch on who attacked her friend

Is that a challenge?

Roderick Strong doesn’t accept failure

It’s all Wes Lee’s fault

What does this mean for the main event?

Tatum Paxley defeated Kayden Carter

Take your guesses

A couple of Pretty Deadly Cowboys walk into a bar

Sanga defeated Duke Hudson

Is Mandy correct?

The match ended in a double count out

It’s a Melobration

Did it just get hot in here?

Field trip time with Chase U

Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend

The Family had no business with Roxanne Perez

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Joaquin and Cruz proving their loyalty

If Roxanne is out then Nikkita is more than ready to set up to the plate

Axiom debuts next week

JD makes his in-ring debut plus a championship match next week

Roxanne not gonna let this opportunity slip away from her

Mandy Rose defeated Roxanne Perez to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

So much for friendship

