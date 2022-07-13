Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.12.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from NXT Great American Bash plus the NXT Women’s Championship was on the line. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Where is the security in the NXT parking lot?

Giovanni Vinci defeated Apollo Crews

Cora Jade has a hunch on who attacked her friend 

Is that a challenge?

Roderick Strong doesn’t accept failure 

It’s all Wes Lee’s fault

What does this mean for the main event?

Tatum Paxley defeated Kayden Carter 

Take your guesses 

A couple of Pretty Deadly Cowboys walk into a bar

Sanga defeated Duke Hudson 

Is Mandy correct?

The match ended in a double count out

It’s a Melobration 

Did it just get hot in here?

Field trip time with Chase U 

Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend

The Family had no business with Roxanne Perez 

Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade 

Joaquin and Cruz proving their loyalty 

If Roxanne is out then Nikkita is more than ready to set up to the plate 

Axiom debuts next week 

JD makes his in-ring debut plus a championship match next week 

Roxanne not gonna let this opportunity slip away from her

Mandy Rose defeated Roxanne Perez to retain the NXT Women’s Championship 

So much for friendship 

