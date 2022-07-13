WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.12.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from NXT Great American Bash plus the NXT Women’s Championship was on the line.
Here are the full results and recap:
Where is the security in the NXT parking lot?
Giovanni Vinci defeated Apollo Crews
Cora Jade has a hunch on who attacked her friend
Is that a challenge?
Roderick Strong doesn’t accept failure
It’s all Wes Lee’s fault
What does this mean for the main event?
Tatum Paxley defeated Kayden Carter
Take your guesses
A couple of Pretty Deadly Cowboys walk into a bar
Sanga defeated Duke Hudson
Is Mandy correct?
The match ended in a double count out
It’s a Melobration
Did it just get hot in here?
Field trip time with Chase U
Indi Hartwell defeated Lash Legend
The Family had no business with Roxanne Perez
Tony D’Angelo and Stacks defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
Joaquin and Cruz proving their loyalty
If Roxanne is out then Nikkita is more than ready to set up to the plate
Axiom debuts next week
JD makes his in-ring debut plus a championship match next week
Roxanne not gonna let this opportunity slip away from her
Mandy Rose defeated Roxanne Perez to retain the NXT Women’s Championship
So much for friendship
