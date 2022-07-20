WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.19.22

This week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from Cora Jade turning on Roxanne Perez, the NXT UK Tag Team Championship was on the line and a new challenger emerged for Mandy Rose’s Women’s Championship.

Here are the full results and recap:

Shellfish

JD McDonagh defeated Cameron Grimes

The Lyon is looking to roar tonight

Next champion?

Disrespectful

The only one looking out for Indi Hartwell is Indi Hartwell

Roderick Strong defeated Damon Kemp

Tony D’Angelo started a war

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson defeated Pretty Deadly to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Championship

Grizzled Young Veterans was The Dyad

Here come the top dog

JD plans to dissect the NXT Champion

Axiom defeated Dante Chen

Carmelo and Trick in the shop

Make sure you don’t get fingerprints on the car

Next week on NXT

Challenged accepted

Look who’s back

Zoey Stark wins the Battle Royal to become number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship

