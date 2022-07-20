WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.19.22
This week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from Cora Jade turning on Roxanne Perez, the NXT UK Tag Team Championship was on the line and a new challenger emerged for Mandy Rose’s Women’s Championship.
Here are the full results and recap:
Shellfish
JD McDonagh defeated Cameron Grimes
The Lyon is looking to roar tonight
Next champion?
Disrespectful
The only one looking out for Indi Hartwell is Indi Hartwell
Roderick Strong defeated Damon Kemp
Tony D’Angelo started a war
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson defeated Pretty Deadly to retain the NXT UK Tag Team Championship
Grizzled Young Veterans was The Dyad
Here come the top dog
JD plans to dissect the NXT Champion
Axiom defeated Dante Chen
Carmelo and Trick in the shop
Make sure you don’t get fingerprints on the car
Next week on NXT
Challenged accepted
Look who’s back
Zoey Stark wins the Battle Royal to become number one contender to the NXT Women’s Championship
