WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.26.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw Tony D’Angelo’s Family take on Diamond Mine, the start of Zoey Stark’s chase for the NXT Women’s Championship and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

Welcome back Zoey Stark

Four months ahead of schedule 

Zoey may have Mandy on her mind but Don forget about Cora 

Respect the champion

Grayson Waller defeated Wes Lee

Apollo Crews defeated Xyon Quinn

Challengers are coming out of the wood work 

A heatwave and title match is coming to NXT 

Zoey Stark defeated Gigi Dolin

It’s the Cora Jade Show 

Wendy is angry 

Bron Breakker isn’t gonna go down that easy

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze in NXT 

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned next week 

Giovanni Vinci defeated Andre Chase 

Nathan Frazer not gonna standby and let Chase get jumped 

They’re not waiting till next week 

Indi Hartwell defeated Arianna Grace 

Kiana James has a research subject 

Next week of NXT 

The D’Angelo Family defeated Diamond Mine 

No handouts

