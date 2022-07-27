WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.26.22
Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw Tony D’Angelo’s Family take on Diamond Mine, the start of Zoey Stark’s chase for the NXT Women’s Championship and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Welcome back Zoey Stark
Four months ahead of schedule
Zoey may have Mandy on her mind but Don forget about Cora
Respect the champion
Grayson Waller defeated Wes Lee
Apollo Crews defeated Xyon Quinn
Challengers are coming out of the wood work
A heatwave and title match is coming to NXT
Zoey Stark defeated Gigi Dolin
It’s the Cora Jade Show
Wendy is angry
Bron Breakker isn’t gonna go down that easy
WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze in NXT
New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned next week
Giovanni Vinci defeated Andre Chase
Nathan Frazer not gonna standby and let Chase get jumped
They’re not waiting till next week
Indi Hartwell defeated Arianna Grace
Kiana James has a research subject
Next week of NXT
The D’Angelo Family defeated Diamond Mine
No handouts
