WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 7.26.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw Tony D’Angelo’s Family take on Diamond Mine, the start of Zoey Stark’s chase for the NXT Women’s Championship and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Welcome back Zoey Stark

Four months ahead of schedule

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Zoey may have Mandy on her mind but Don forget about Cora

Respect the champion

1 Gallery 1 Images

Grayson Waller defeated Wes Lee

1 Gallery 1 Images

Apollo Crews defeated Xyon Quinn

Challengers are coming out of the wood work

A heatwave and title match is coming to NXT

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Zoey Stark defeated Gigi Dolin

It’s the Cora Jade Show

Wendy is angry

Bron Breakker isn’t gonna go down that easy

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze in NXT

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions to be crowned next week

Giovanni Vinci defeated Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer not gonna standby and let Chase get jumped

They’re not waiting till next week

1 Gallery 1 Images

Indi Hartwell defeated Arianna Grace

Kiana James has a research subject

Next week of NXT

1 Gallery 1 Images

The D’Angelo Family defeated Diamond Mine

No handouts

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!



