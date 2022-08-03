WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.2.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 continue on o build towards NXT Heatwave as both the tag titles were on the line and a summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Challenger JD McDonagh.

Here are the full results and recap:

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance became the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Carmelo Hayes defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American Championship

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

The animal is unleashed when the gold is on the line

JD McDonagh signs in blood

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Sarray

The champion is ready for Zoey Stark

Stark heard Rose loud and clear

Tiffany only does pretty things

Duke don’t like heroes

Axiom defeated Duke Hudson

The Creed Brothers defeated Tony D’Angelo and “Stacks” to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

Santos is back

Business transaction

Three years of hard work paid off

Joe Gacy defeated Brooks Jenson

Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend

Next week on NXT

Solo Sikoa defeated Von Wagner

