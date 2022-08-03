Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.2.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 continue on o build towards NXT Heatwave as both the tag titles were on the line and a summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Challenger JD McDonagh.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance became the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions 

Carmelo Hayes defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American Championship 

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

The animal is unleashed when the gold is on the line 

JD McDonagh signs in blood 

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Sarray 

The champion is ready for Zoey Stark 

Stark heard Rose loud and clear 

Tiffany only does pretty things

Duke don’t like heroes

Axiom defeated Duke Hudson 

The Creed Brothers defeated Tony D’Angelo and “Stacks” to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

Santos is back 

Business transaction 

Three years of hard work paid off 

Joe Gacy defeated Brooks Jenson 

Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend 

Next week on NXT 

Solo Sikoa defeated Von Wagner

