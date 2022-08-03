WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.2.22
Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 continue on o build towards NXT Heatwave as both the tag titles were on the line and a summit between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Challenger JD McDonagh.
Here are the full results and recap:
Kayden Carter and Katana Chance became the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions
Carmelo Hayes defeated Nathan Frazer to retain the NXT North American Championship
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
The animal is unleashed when the gold is on the line
JD McDonagh signs in blood
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Sarray
The champion is ready for Zoey Stark
Stark heard Rose loud and clear
Tiffany only does pretty things
Duke don’t like heroes
Axiom defeated Duke Hudson
The Creed Brothers defeated Tony D’Angelo and “Stacks” to retain the NXT Women’s Championship
Santos is back
Business transaction
Three years of hard work paid off
Joe Gacy defeated Brooks Jenson
Alba Fyre defeated Lash Legend
Next week on NXT
Solo Sikoa defeated Von Wagner
