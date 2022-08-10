WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.9.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 continued to build towards Heatwave. Zoey Stark took on Cora Jade, Wes Lee and Trick Williams had a rounds match plus Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar had one final sit down.

Here are the full results and recap:

Nikkita is ready to roar

Their paths may not cross in NXT but nothing will stop them in the Women’s Tag Title Tournament

1 Gallery 1 Images

Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James

Lyons got the win but James got the last laugh

Time for a good old-fashion rounds match

Tale of the tape provided by Trick Williams

1 Gallery 1 Images

Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams in a Rounds Match

Carmelo. Giovanni. North American Championship. NXT Heatwave

Are we witnessing the winds of change?

Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hail

That So Apollo

Solo Sikoa is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks

Apollo Crews defeated Roderick Strong

Stakes are on fire next week

Pretty Deadly defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

This is pretty interesting

It is official

1 Gallery 1 Images

Zoey Stark defeated Cora Jade

Cora and Mandy caught the heat before heatwave

Is this a sign of things to come next week?

