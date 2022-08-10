WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 8.9.22
Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 continued to build towards Heatwave. Zoey Stark took on Cora Jade, Wes Lee and Trick Williams had a rounds match plus Tony D’Angelo and Santos Escobar had one final sit down.
Here are the full results and recap:
Nikkita is ready to roar
Their paths may not cross in NXT but nothing will stop them in the Women’s Tag Title Tournament
Nikkita Lyons defeated Kiana James
Lyons got the win but James got the last laugh
Time for a good old-fashion rounds match
Tale of the tape provided by Trick Williams
Wes Lee defeated Trick Williams in a Rounds Match
Carmelo. Giovanni. North American Championship. NXT Heatwave
Are we witnessing the winds of change?
Arianna Grace defeated Thea Hail
That So Apollo
Solo Sikoa is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks
Apollo Crews defeated Roderick Strong
Stakes are on fire next week
Pretty Deadly defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
This is pretty interesting
It is official
Zoey Stark defeated Cora Jade
Cora and Mandy caught the heat before heatwave
Is this a sign of things to come next week?
