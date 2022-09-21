Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 9.20.22

Tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from Solo Sioka’s shocking NXT North American Championship win plus a number one contender’s match. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

The NXT North American Championship has been vacated 

Who will climb to the top?

Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom 

Damon tells all 

Toxic Attraction defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley 

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo

Better watch your back

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams 

Von Wagner defeated JD McDonagh 

Oro Mensah defeated Grayson Waller to advance to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc 

Sol Ruca washes up on shore next week

Next week on NXT 

JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to become the number one contender to the NXT Championship 

Not so fast look who’s back 

