WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 9.20.22
Tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from Solo Sioka’s shocking NXT North American Championship win plus a number one contender’s match.
Here are the full results and recap:
The NXT North American Championship has been vacated
Who will climb to the top?
Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom
Damon tells all
Toxic Attraction defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley
Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo
Better watch your back
Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
Von Wagner defeated JD McDonagh
Oro Mensah defeated Grayson Waller to advance to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc
Sol Ruca washes up on shore next week
Next week on NXT
JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to become the number one contender to the NXT Championship
Not so fast look who’s back