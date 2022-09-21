WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 9.20.22

Tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from Solo Sioka’s shocking NXT North American Championship win plus a number one contender’s match.

Here are the full results and recap:

The NXT North American Championship has been vacated

Who will climb to the top?

Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom

Toxic Attraction defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley

Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Von Wagner defeated JD McDonagh

Oro Mensah defeated Grayson Waller to advance to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc

JD McDonagh defeated Tyler Bate to become the number one contender to the NXT Championship

