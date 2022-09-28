WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 9.27.22
Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw a first ever Pub Rules Match as we continued on the road to NXT Halloween Havoc with another NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov kicked off the show
The main event of Halloween Havoc just got bigger
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley
Will we see a new women’s champion at Halloween Havoc?
Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo via Referee Stoppage
Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller
Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes
Nikkita Lyons defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion
Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn
Brutus Creed defeated Damon Kemp via DQ
Next week on NXT
Brooks Jenson and Josh Briggs defeated Gallus in a Pub Rules Match