WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap 9.27.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 saw a first ever Pub Rules Match as we continued on the road to NXT Halloween Havoc with another NXT North American Championship Ladder Match Qualifier and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov kicked off the show

The main event of Halloween Havoc just got bigger

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley

Will we see a new women’s champion at Halloween Havoc?

Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo via Referee Stoppage

Sol Ruca defeated Amari Miller

Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes

Nikkita Lyons defeated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion

Ilja Dragunov defeated Xyon Quinn

Brutus Creed defeated Damon Kemp via DQ

Next week on NXT

Brooks Jenson and Josh Briggs defeated Gallus in a Pub Rules Match