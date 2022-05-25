WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap: Is time running out for Toxic Attraction?, the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament set and Joe Gacy’s mind games continued 5.24.22
Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 continued to build toward In Your House as we are just 10 days away. Elektra Lopez took in Alba Fyre, The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament continued with the semifinals and so much more.
Here are the full results:
The family looks to take care of business tonight
Stacks and Two Dimes defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
The Turf War is far from over
Uncharted waters
Sanga defeated Wes Lee
Wes Lee earned the respect and the save from Sanga
Alba Fyre defeated Elektra Lopez
*BREAKING NEWS*
Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend to advance to the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
Looks like Mandy is riding solo tonight
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Indi Hartwell
Mandy has challengers coming from all different angles
Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley to advance to the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
Thea Hail makes her decision next week
Von Wagner defeated Ikemen Jiro
Josh Briggs made the save
Carmelo and Trick is get a visitor at the shop tonight
Coming soon
Next week
Duke Hudson defeated NXT Champion Bron Breakker via disqualification
Is Joe Gacy officially in the mind of NXT Champion Bron Breakker?
