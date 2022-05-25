WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap: Is time running out for Toxic Attraction?, the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament set and Joe Gacy’s mind games continued 5.24.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 continued to build toward In Your House as we are just 10 days away. Elektra Lopez took in Alba Fyre, The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament continued with the semifinals and so much more.

Here are the full results:

The family looks to take care of business tonight

Stacks and Two Dimes defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

The Turf War is far from over

Uncharted waters

Sanga defeated Wes Lee

Wes Lee earned the respect and the save from Sanga

Alba Fyre defeated Elektra Lopez

*BREAKING NEWS*

Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend to advance to the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Looks like Mandy is riding solo tonight

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Indi Hartwell

Mandy has challengers coming from all different angles

Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon Henley to advance to the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Thea Hail makes her decision next week

Von Wagner defeated Ikemen Jiro

Josh Briggs made the save

Carmelo and Trick is get a visitor at the shop tonight

Coming soon

Next week

Duke Hudson defeated NXT Champion Bron Breakker via disqualification

Is Joe Gacy officially in the mind of NXT Champion Bron Breakker?

