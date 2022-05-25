Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap: Is time running out for Toxic Attraction?, the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament set and Joe Gacy’s mind games continued 5.24.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT 2.0 continued to build toward In Your House as we are just 10 days away. Elektra Lopez took in Alba Fyre, The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament continued with the semifinals and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

The family looks to take care of business tonight

Stacks and Two Dimes defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

The Turf War is far from over

Uncharted waters

Sanga defeated Wes Lee

Wes Lee earned the respect and the save from Sanga 

Alba Fyre defeated Elektra Lopez

*BREAKING NEWS*

Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend to advance to the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 

Looks like Mandy is riding solo tonight 

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Indi Hartwell 

Mandy has challengers coming from all different angles 

Tiffany Stratton defeated Fallon  Henley to advance to the finals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 

Thea Hail makes her decision next week 

Von Wagner defeated Ikemen Jiro

Josh Briggs made the save 

Carmelo and Trick is get a visitor at the shop tonight

Coming soon

Next week 

Duke Hudson defeated NXT Champion Bron Breakker via disqualification 

Is Joe Gacy officially in the mind of NXT Champion Bron Breakker?

