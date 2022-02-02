WWE NXT 2.0 Results and Recap: Kay Lee Ray Chases Mandy Rose All Over The Performance Center 2.1.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 continued to build to NXT Vengeance Day as we saw six man tag team action between NXT top factions,

Here are the full results and recap:

Imperium defeated Diamond Mine via pinfall

A title match was set for NXT Vengeance Day.

Indi and Persia got their title match and Kay Lee Ray wanted hers as well.

I guess Toxic Attraction didn’t see how Legado Del Fantasma was formed two years ago.

Raquel Gonzalez defeated Cora Jade via pinfall

Raquel and Cora are now a team in the Women’s Dusty Cup.

Pete Dunne is looking to end Tony D’Angelo where it all started.

Sarray defeated Kayla Inlay via pinfall

Carmelo Hayes and Cameron Grimes are shooting pass the moon and reach for the stars.

Malik’s wish was Mandy’s command.

Joe Gacy defeated LA Knight via pinfall with an assist from Grayson Waller.

The restraining order will be lifted if LA Knight can get passed Waller’s insurance policy Sanga.

Can anyone stop Von Wagner?

Wendy Choo defeated Amari Miller via pinfall.

Wendy earned herself a well deserved shopping spree.

Welcome Nikkita Lyons

Dakota seems to have her eyes on a certain necklace

Andre Chase defeated the debuting Draco Anthony via pinfall. After the match he called out Von Wagner.

Food fight.

NXT on SYFY next week.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Legado Del Fantasma via pinfall.

Kay Lee Ray wants her title match next week

