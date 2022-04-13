WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Carmelo Hayes wants his title back, Natalya returns to NXT and Pretty Deadly wins tag team gold 4.12.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw three titles on the line including the crowing of new tag team champions.
Here are the full results:
Cameron Grimes defeated Solo Sioka to retain the NXT North American Championship
Grimes may’ve retain the gold but for how much longer?
Joe Gacy be careful what you wish for
Gacy melted the Hall of Fame ring of Bron’s dad
Looks likes time was up for Jacket Time
Who can stop Toxic Attraction?
Von Wagner defeated Ikemen Jiro
Lash Legend isn’t done with Nikkita by a long shot
Mandy Rose defeated Dakota Kai to retain the NXT Women’s Championship
Toxic Attraction dripping in more than just gold
Cora Jade will continue to chase her dreams
Natalya on NXT???
Sometimes you shouldn’t meet your idols
Xyon Quinn defeated Draco Anthony
The NXT Women’s Division has been put on notice
The BOAT in action next week
Pretty Deadly won the NXT Tag Team Championship
