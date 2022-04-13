WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Carmelo Hayes wants his title back, Natalya returns to NXT and Pretty Deadly wins tag team gold 4.12.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw three titles on the line including the crowing of new tag team champions.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Cameron Grimes defeated Solo Sioka to retain the NXT North American Championship

Grimes may’ve retain the gold but for how much longer?

Joe Gacy be careful what you wish for

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gacy melted the Hall of Fame ring of Bron’s dad

Looks likes time was up for Jacket Time

Who can stop Toxic Attraction?

Von Wagner defeated Ikemen Jiro

Lash Legend isn’t done with Nikkita by a long shot

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

Mandy Rose defeated Dakota Kai to retain the NXT Women’s Championship

Toxic Attraction dripping in more than just gold

Cora Jade will continue to chase her dreams

Natalya on NXT???

Sometimes you shouldn’t meet your idols

Xyon Quinn defeated Draco Anthony

The NXT Women’s Division has been put on notice

The BOAT in action next week

1 Gallery 1 Images

Pretty Deadly won the NXT Tag Team Championship

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!