WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Carmelo Hayes wants his title back, Natalya returns to NXT and Pretty Deadly wins tag team gold 4.12.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT saw three titles on the line including the crowing of new tag team champions. 

Here are the full results:

Cameron Grimes defeated Solo Sioka to retain the NXT North American Championship 

Grimes may’ve retain the gold but for how much longer?

Joe Gacy be careful what you wish for

Gacy melted the Hall of Fame ring of Bron’s dad

Looks likes time was up for Jacket Time

Who can stop Toxic Attraction?

Von Wagner defeated Ikemen Jiro

Lash Legend isn’t done with Nikkita by a long shot 

Mandy Rose defeated Dakota Kai to retain the NXT Women’s Championship 

Toxic Attraction dripping in more than just gold

Cora Jade will continue to chase her dreams

Natalya on NXT???

Sometimes you shouldn’t meet your idols

Xyon Quinn defeated Draco Anthony 

The NXT Women’s Division has been put on notice 

The BOAT in action next week 

Pretty Deadly won the NXT Tag Team Championship 

