WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Fallout from Stand and Deliver, Toxic Attraction regained tag titles and Joe Gacy kidnapped Bron’s father 4.5.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 witnessed the fallout from NXT Stand and Deliver plus Bron Breakker winning the NXT Championship last night on Monday Night RAW.

Here are the full results:

Things kicked off in a hurry. Gunther is coming for the NXT Championship

The Creeds blame Imperium for their lost

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Creed Brothers defeated Imperium

Former NXT UK Champions Pretty Deadly were the ones who attacked The Creeds

1 Gallery 1 Images

Grimes is planning to take the NXT North American Championship to the moon

Grimes has found his first challenger

Dexter Lumis vs Duke Hudson ended in a no Contest

1 Gallery 1 Images

Toxic Attraction defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tony D’Angelo is the official Don of NXT

1 Gallery 1 Images

Tony D’Angelo is the official Don of NXT

Mandy Rose awoke a beast in Dakota Kai

1 Gallery 1 Images

Nikkita Lyons defeated Lash Legend

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated GUNTHER to retain the NXT Championship

Joe Gacy and Harland kidnapped Bron’s dad???

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!