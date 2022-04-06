Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Fallout from Stand and Deliver, Toxic Attraction regained tag titles and Joe Gacy kidnapped Bron’s father 4.5.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 witnessed the fallout from NXT Stand and Deliver plus Bron Breakker winning the NXT Championship last night on Monday Night RAW. 

Here are the full results: 

Things kicked off in a hurry. Gunther is coming for the NXT Championship 

The Creeds blame Imperium for their lost

The Creed Brothers defeated Imperium 

Former NXT UK Champions Pretty Deadly were the ones who attacked The Creeds

Grimes is planning to take the NXT North American Championship to the moon

Grimes has found his first challenger 

Dexter Lumis vs Duke Hudson ended in a no Contest 

Toxic Attraction defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions 

Tony D’Angelo is the official Don of NXT 

Mandy Rose awoke a beast in Dakota Kai 

Nikkita Lyons defeated Lash Legend

NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated GUNTHER to retain the NXT Championship 

Joe Gacy and Harland kidnapped Bron’s dad???

