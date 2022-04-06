WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Fallout from Stand and Deliver, Toxic Attraction regained tag titles and Joe Gacy kidnapped Bron’s father 4.5.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 witnessed the fallout from NXT Stand and Deliver plus Bron Breakker winning the NXT Championship last night on Monday Night RAW.
Here are the full results:
Things kicked off in a hurry. Gunther is coming for the NXT Championship
The Creeds blame Imperium for their lost
The Creed Brothers defeated Imperium
Former NXT UK Champions Pretty Deadly were the ones who attacked The Creeds
Grimes is planning to take the NXT North American Championship to the moon
Grimes has found his first challenger
Dexter Lumis vs Duke Hudson ended in a no Contest
Toxic Attraction defeated Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai to become the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions
Tony D’Angelo is the official Don of NXT
Mandy Rose awoke a beast in Dakota Kai
Nikkita Lyons defeated Lash Legend
NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated GUNTHER to retain the NXT Championship
Joe Gacy and Harland kidnapped Bron’s dad???
