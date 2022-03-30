WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Final build for Stand and Deliver, The return of Raquel Gonzalez and Cameron Grimes qualifies for the North American Championship Ladder Match 3.29.22
Tonight was the final stop before NXT Stand and Deliver this Saturday during WrestleMania weekend. The final competitor qualified for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match, six man tag team action and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Imperium defeated LA Knight and MSK
Wendy Choo has been abducted
Ivy Nile defeated Tiffany Stratton
Could this be the end of an era?
Can Cora Jade’s fairytale come true this Saturday?
Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson defeated Legado Del Fantasma
Looks like Toxic Attraction took out Wendy
Reunited and it feels so good. Looks like Jacy and Gigi haven’t beaten everyone.
Von Wagner defeated Bodhi Hayward
Joe Gacy defeated Draco Anthony
The NXT Women’s Tag Titles are on the line this Saturday
Nikkita Lyons defeated Sloane Jacobs
Lash Legend coming for Lyons next week
Cameron Grimes defeated A-Kid and Roderick Strong to advance to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver
Chaos erupted between ladder match participants
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!