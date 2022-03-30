Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Final build for Stand and Deliver, The return of Raquel Gonzalez and Cameron Grimes qualifies for the North American Championship Ladder Match 3.29.22

Tonight was the final stop before NXT Stand and Deliver this Saturday during WrestleMania weekend. The final competitor qualified for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match, six man tag team action and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

Imperium defeated LA Knight and MSK

Wendy Choo has been abducted 

Ivy Nile defeated Tiffany Stratton 

Could this be the end of an era?

Can Cora Jade’s fairytale come true this Saturday?

Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson defeated Legado Del Fantasma 

Looks like Toxic Attraction took out Wendy

Reunited and it feels so good. Looks like Jacy and Gigi haven’t beaten everyone.

Von Wagner defeated Bodhi Hayward

Joe Gacy defeated Draco Anthony 

The NXT Women’s Tag Titles are on the line this Saturday 

Nikkita Lyons defeated Sloane Jacobs 

Lash Legend coming for Lyons next week

Cameron Grimes defeated A-Kid and Roderick Strong to advance to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver 

Chaos erupted between ladder match participants 

