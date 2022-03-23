Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Grayson Waller and Solo Sioka qualify, Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai win Dusty Cup and Mandy Rose gained two new challengers 3.22.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw two people qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match plus the finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Here are the full results:

Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver 

Tony D’Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis 

Tommaso Ciampa isn’t done quite yet

Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley 

Xyon has Draco’s back against Joe Gacy and Harland

Bron Breakker defeated Robert Roode 

Looks like Persia wrote a check her man may not be able to cash

Grayson Waller defeated A-Kid to advance to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver

Second Chance Match next week

Robert Stone looks to be a busy man these days

The Creed Brothers defeated Grizzled Young Veterans 

Who are the perpetrators?

GUNTHER defeated Duke Hudson

Don’t disrespect LA Knight

MSK made the save for Knight 

Big fight feel 

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai to win The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 

Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai flipped the script on Toxic Attraction 

