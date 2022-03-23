WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Grayson Waller and Solo Sioka qualify, Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai win Dusty Cup and Mandy Rose gained two new challengers 3.22.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw two people qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match plus the finals of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
Here are the full results:
Solo Sikoa defeated Roderick Strong to qualify for the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver
Tony D’Angelo defeated Dexter Lumis
Tommaso Ciampa isn’t done quite yet
Elektra Lopez defeated Fallon Henley
Xyon has Draco’s back against Joe Gacy and Harland
Bron Breakker defeated Robert Roode
Looks like Persia wrote a check her man may not be able to cash
Grayson Waller defeated A-Kid to advance to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand and Deliver
Second Chance Match next week
Robert Stone looks to be a busy man these days
The Creed Brothers defeated Grizzled Young Veterans
Who are the perpetrators?
GUNTHER defeated Duke Hudson
Don’t disrespect LA Knight
MSK made the save for Knight
Big fight feel
Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray defeated Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai to win The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai flipped the script on Toxic Attraction
