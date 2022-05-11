Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Ladies Night on NXT, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicks off and the war continues between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo 5.10.22

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Ladies Night on NXT, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicks off and the war continues between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo 5.10.22

Tonight was ladies night on NXT 2.0. 

The inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicked off, Cora Jade took on her former idol in Natalya plus the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line. 

Here are the full results: 

What happened to NXT Champion Bron Breakker?

AFABA2E8-CECF-44DB-B56E-039705270CA0
1
Gallery
1 Images

Toxic Attraction defeated Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship 

Wendy Choo received a toxic beatdown 

Diamond Mine found themselves a new recruit 

Will Bron Breakker join Joe Gacy’s movement?

Who can survive the Ivy Nile Challenge?

314F1A08-5F85-4CBF-B7BB-0645DA7EEDD7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 

Lessons to live by

Payback

Alba Fyre defeated Amari Miller 

Looks like they forgot their keys 

NXT Universe loves them some Solo Sioka 

Sioka made the save for Grimes 

Andre Chase and Sarray defeated Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton 

Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 

Next week on NXT 

814AA5DA-91B0-4320-B8FC-A1980DDC8ADA

1 / 2
5110D2FB-29DC-4739-987F-763E3425F671
1
Gallery
1 Images

Natalya defeated Cora Jade

Cora Jade earned Natalya’s respect tonight 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A3CDB637-5098-42F4-8792-62910AA09F85
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Ladies Night on NXT, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicks off and the war continues between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo 5.10.22

06ACA5BC-021F-453D-9636-87CC0D3E9DDC
WWE NXT 2.0

NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament Bracket Revealed

90D544F8-D757-4925-93F4-419DEFB809CA
WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 Preview: NXT Spring Breakin’ Fallout 5.10.22

BB9E5CE7-3943-4A0F-9188-594E05E8D205
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW LIVE Results 5.9.22

48F40272-7FC5-4B4B-A2ED-D6D9E0C55312
WWE Monday Night RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview: WrestleMania Backlash Fallout 5.9.22

27D02171-43A0-4B8F-AD86-24CD8BCF04C4
WWE

WrestleMania Backlash Results: Madcap Moss picks up first singles win, Ronda Rousey wins SmackDown Women’s Title and The Bloodline stands tall 5.8.22

D6C8DA4D-50A9-4CFB-B846-478F822AD7F6
WWE News

Charlotte Flair seemingly written off TV

2DD704D3-499B-407B-856E-532D4D73F42C
WWE News

Ronda Rousey Wins SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash