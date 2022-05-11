WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Ladies Night on NXT, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicks off and the war continues between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo 5.10.22

Tonight was ladies night on NXT 2.0.

The inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicked off, Cora Jade took on her former idol in Natalya plus the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line.

Here are the full results:

What happened to NXT Champion Bron Breakker?

Toxic Attraction defeated Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Wendy Choo received a toxic beatdown

Diamond Mine found themselves a new recruit

Will Bron Breakker join Joe Gacy’s movement?

Who can survive the Ivy Nile Challenge?

Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Lessons to live by

Payback

Alba Fyre defeated Amari Miller

Looks like they forgot their keys

NXT Universe loves them some Solo Sioka

Sioka made the save for Grimes

Andre Chase and Sarray defeated Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton

Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Next week on NXT

Natalya defeated Cora Jade

Cora Jade earned Natalya’s respect tonight

