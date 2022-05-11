WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Ladies Night on NXT, NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicks off and the war continues between Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo 5.10.22
Tonight was ladies night on NXT 2.0.
The inaugural NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament kicked off, Cora Jade took on her former idol in Natalya plus the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship was on the line.
Here are the full results:
What happened to NXT Champion Bron Breakker?
Toxic Attraction defeated Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship
Wendy Choo received a toxic beatdown
Diamond Mine found themselves a new recruit
Will Bron Breakker join Joe Gacy’s movement?
Who can survive the Ivy Nile Challenge?
Fallon Henley defeated Sloane Jacobs to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
Lessons to live by
Payback
Alba Fyre defeated Amari Miller
Looks like they forgot their keys
NXT Universe loves them some Solo Sioka
Sioka made the save for Grimes
Andre Chase and Sarray defeated Grayson Waller and Tiffany Stratton
Nikkita Lyons defeated Arianna Grace to advance in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
Next week on NXT
Natalya defeated Cora Jade
Cora Jade earned Natalya’s respect tonight
