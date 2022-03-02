WWE NXT 2.0 Results: NXT Roadblock Next Week, Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Comes to a Close and Carmelo Hayes Retains Title 3.1.22
Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the opening round of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic come to a close, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and former champion Tommaso Ciampa took on The Dirty Dawgs and the NXT North American Championship was on the line.
Here are the full results:
WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Dirty Dawgs
Who will be standing tall next week?
Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai Kai defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta
Tag Titles on the line next week
Lash Legend defeated Amari Miller
Gunther defeated Solo Sioka
BREAKING NEWS
Harland defeated Draco Anthony
Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz
Tatum wants to join Diamond Mine
Tiffany gets whatever she wants whenever she wants or face her wrath
Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase
Keep that same energy
NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Pete Dunne to retain the championship
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!