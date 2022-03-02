Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: NXT Roadblock Next Week, Dusty Classic Quarterfinals Comes to a Close and Carmelo Hayes Retains Title 3.1.22

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the opening round of the 2022 Women’s Dusty Classic come to a close, NXT Champion Bron Breakker and former champion Tommaso Ciampa took on The Dirty Dawgs and the NXT North American Championship was on the line.

Here are the full results:

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated The Dirty Dawgs

Who will be standing tall next week?

Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai Kai defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta 

Tag Titles on the line next week

Lash Legend defeated Amari Miller 

Gunther defeated Solo Sioka

BREAKING NEWS 

Harland defeated Draco Anthony 

Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade defeated Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

Tatum wants to join Diamond Mine 

Tiffany gets whatever she wants whenever she wants or face her wrath

Von Wagner defeated Andre Chase

Keep that same energy 

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes defeated Pete Dunne to retain the championship 

