WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The Final Build for NXT Spring Breakin’, The Viking Raiders returned to NXT and it was Ladies Night 4.26.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was the go home show for NXT Spring Breakin’ as two internet darlings squared off in a rematch, six mixed tag action and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Nikkita Lyons defeated Lash Legend
Cora Jade made the save
Next week
Von Wagner defeated Tony D’Angelo
Nathan Frazer wasn’t letting Grayson Waller spoil his debut
Grayson and Tiffany?
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon
New name. Same attitude and aggression.
Legado Del Fantasma defeated Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley
Kiana James is heading to the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
Solo Sikoa defeated Trick Williams
Dodge Melo dodge
No one threatens La Familia
The Viking Raiders defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe
What’s next for Wes?
NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Roxanne Perez
Wendy Choo went full Scooby-Doo on Toxic Attraction
Meet the youngest member of the NXT roster and next NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament participate
Next week. NXT Spring Breakin’
Bron is cleared and cleaned house or so he thought
Could we see this as soon as next week?
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!