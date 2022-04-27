Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The Final Build for NXT Spring Breakin’, The Viking Raiders returned to NXT and it was Ladies Night 4.26.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was the go home show for NXT Spring Breakin’ as two internet darlings squared off in a rematch, six mixed tag action and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

Nikkita Lyons defeated Lash Legend

Cora Jade made the save 

Next week 

Von Wagner defeated Tony D’Angelo

Nathan Frazer wasn’t letting Grayson Waller spoil his debut

Grayson and Tiffany?

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon

New name. Same attitude and aggression. 

Legado Del Fantasma defeated Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley

Kiana James is heading to the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 

Solo Sikoa defeated Trick Williams 

Dodge Melo dodge 

No one threatens La Familia 

The Viking Raiders defeated Malik Blade and Edris Enofe 

What’s next for Wes?

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Roxanne Perez

Wendy Choo went full Scooby-Doo on Toxic Attraction

Meet the youngest member of the NXT roster and next NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament participate 

Next week. NXT Spring Breakin’

Bron is cleared and cleaned house or so he thought 

Could we see this as soon as next week?

