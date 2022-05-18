WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The semifinals set for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Title match set for In Your House and Santos defeated The Don of NXT 5.17.22

Tonight the NXT Breakout Tournament continued with first round action, the rematch between The Creed Brothers and The Viking Raiders and so much more.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sioka defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

Solo Sikoa got next

Meet the youngest WWE Superstar of all time

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley to advance to the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

NXT is back on the road

The NXT Champion goes where he wants and does what he wants anytime anywhere

Bron Breakker will do anything to get his hands on Joe Gacy

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If Bron is disqualified we will see a new champion at In Your House

Indi is done wallowing and has her eyes set on Mandy Rose

Buckle up

1 Gallery 1 Images

The Viking Raiders defeated The Creed Brothers

Bron vs Duke. Next week.

Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase

Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James to advance to the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament

Wes Lee vs Nathan Frazer ends in no contest

1 Gallery 1 Images

Santos Escobar defeated Tony D’Angelo

Joe Gacy wants world domination

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!