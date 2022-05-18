Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The semifinals set for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Title match set for In Your House and Santos defeated The Don of NXT 5.17.22

Tonight the NXT Breakout Tournament continued with first round action, the rematch between The Creed Brothers and The Viking Raiders and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sioka defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams 

Solo Sikoa got next 

Meet the youngest WWE Superstar of all time 

Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley to advance to the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 

NXT is back on the road

The NXT Champion goes where he wants and does what he wants anytime anywhere 

Bron Breakker will do anything to get his hands on Joe Gacy 

If Bron is disqualified we will see a new champion at In Your House 

Indi is done wallowing and has her eyes set on Mandy Rose 

Buckle up

The Viking Raiders defeated The Creed Brothers 

Bron vs Duke. Next week.

Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase 

Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James to advance to the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament 

Wes Lee vs Nathan Frazer ends in no contest 

Santos Escobar defeated Tony D’Angelo 

Joe Gacy wants world domination 

