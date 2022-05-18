WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The semifinals set for the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament, Title match set for In Your House and Santos defeated The Don of NXT 5.17.22
Tonight the NXT Breakout Tournament continued with first round action, the rematch between The Creed Brothers and The Viking Raiders and so much more.
Here are the full results:
NXT North American Champion Cameron Grimes and Solo Sioka defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
Solo Sikoa got next
Meet the youngest WWE Superstar of all time
Lash Legend defeated Tatum Paxley to advance to the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
NXT is back on the road
The NXT Champion goes where he wants and does what he wants anytime anywhere
Bron Breakker will do anything to get his hands on Joe Gacy
If Bron is disqualified we will see a new champion at In Your House
Indi is done wallowing and has her eyes set on Mandy Rose
Buckle up
The Viking Raiders defeated The Creed Brothers
Bron vs Duke. Next week.
Grayson Waller defeated Andre Chase
Roxanne Perez defeated Kiana James to advance to the semifinals of the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament
Wes Lee vs Nathan Frazer ends in no contest
Santos Escobar defeated Tony D’Angelo
Joe Gacy wants world domination
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!