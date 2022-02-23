Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The Women’s Dusty Classic Kicks Off and Robert Roode Returns To NXT 2.22.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT witnessed the fallout from NXT Vengeance Day and the first matches in the opening round of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 

Here are the full results:

WWE NXT Champion kicked off the show and announced NXT Stand and Deliver will be in Dallas

Grayson Waller defeated LA Knight 

Cora trained Raquel’s way last week this week they trained Cora’s way and helped Raquel conquer a fear

Io Shiari and Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend to advance to the semifinals of the Dusty Classic 

Duke Hudson defeated Dante Chen

Pete Dunne challenged Carmelo but Grimes instead done with Trick and Melo yet

Cameron Grimes defeated Trick Williams 

Nikkta Lyons defeated Kayla Inlay

Duke is MESSY

Challenge accepted 

Solo Sikoa took out GUNTHER 

Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley to advance to the semifinals 

Ivy doesn’t lose

Solo vs GUNTER next week

Dolph Ziggler defeated Tommaso Ciampa

Looks like Dolph didn’t come alone tonight 

