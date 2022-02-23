WWE NXT 2.0 Results: The Women’s Dusty Classic Kicks Off and Robert Roode Returns To NXT 2.22.22
Tonight’s edition of NXT witnessed the fallout from NXT Vengeance Day and the first matches in the opening round of the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
Here are the full results:
WWE NXT Champion kicked off the show and announced NXT Stand and Deliver will be in Dallas
Grayson Waller defeated LA Knight
Cora trained Raquel’s way last week this week they trained Cora’s way and helped Raquel conquer a fear
Io Shiari and Kay Lee Ray defeated Amari Miller and Lash Legend to advance to the semifinals of the Dusty Classic
Duke Hudson defeated Dante Chen
Pete Dunne challenged Carmelo but Grimes instead done with Trick and Melo yet
Cameron Grimes defeated Trick Williams
Nikkta Lyons defeated Kayla Inlay
Duke is MESSY
Challenge accepted
Solo Sikoa took out GUNTHER
Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeated Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley to advance to the semifinals
Ivy doesn’t lose
Solo vs GUNTER next week
Dolph Ziggler defeated Tommaso Ciampa
Looks like Dolph didn’t come alone tonight
