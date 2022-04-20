WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Triple threat announced for NXT Spring Breakin, Pretty Deadly retained tag titles and Bron Breakker took a leap of faith 4.19.22
Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from the tag team championship gauntlet match, a new challenger looked to step to Cameron Grimes and his North American Championship plus so much more.
Here are the full results:
Grizzled Young Veterans felt their invitations were lost in the mail last week
Things got out of hand between these teams
NXT Champion Bron Breakker is on the hunt for a big fish
Tiffany Stratton defeated Sarray
Breakker doesn’t do well with mind games
Indi and Persia laid down the challenge to Pretty Deadly
Andre Chase looked to create a teachable moment
Grayson Waller defeated Sanga
Cora Jade learned the hard way about not meeting your idols
Roxanne Perez makes her debut next week or tonight
Legado Del Fantasma defeated Drake and Gibson
Wrong place. Wrong time for Xyon Quinn
Carmelo Hayes defeated Santos Escobar
Solo Sikoa doesn’t wait in lines
Mirror mirror on the wall
Roderick Strong looking to put Diamond Mine back on track
Natalya defeated Tatum Paxley
Nathan Frazer debuts next week
Roxanne Perez defeated Jacy Jayne
Looks like Legado is sleeping with the fishes tonight
Triple threat incoming
Pretty Deadly defeated Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship
Joe Gacy used Rick Steiner’s ring as a bargaining chip
What did you do Joe?
