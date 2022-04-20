Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Triple threat announced for NXT Spring Breakin, Pretty Deadly retained tag titles and Bron Breakker took a leap of faith 4.19.22

Tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the fallout from the tag team championship gauntlet match, a new challenger looked to step to Cameron Grimes and his North American Championship plus so much more.

Here are the full results:

Grizzled Young Veterans felt their invitations were lost in the mail last week

Things got out of hand between these teams

NXT Champion Bron Breakker is on the hunt for a big fish 

Tiffany Stratton defeated Sarray 

Breakker doesn’t do well with mind games

Indi and Persia laid down the challenge to Pretty Deadly

Andre Chase looked to create a teachable moment 

Grayson Waller defeated Sanga 

Cora Jade learned the hard way about not meeting your idols

Roxanne Perez makes her debut next week or tonight

Legado Del Fantasma defeated Drake and Gibson 

Wrong place. Wrong time for Xyon Quinn

Carmelo Hayes defeated Santos Escobar 

Solo Sikoa doesn’t wait in lines 

Mirror mirror on the wall

Roderick Strong looking to put Diamond Mine back on track

Natalya defeated Tatum Paxley 

Nathan Frazer debuts next week

Roxanne Perez defeated Jacy Jayne 

Looks like Legado is sleeping with the fishes tonight

Triple threat incoming 

Pretty Deadly defeated Duke Hudson and Dexter Lumis to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship 

Joe Gacy used Rick Steiner’s ring as a bargaining chip 

What did you do Joe?

