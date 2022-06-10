Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2.0 Spoilers for the next two weeks

This week WWE taped the next two weeks of WWE NXT 2.0 this will bring us up to the next live episode on June 27.

During the tapings NXT Champion Bron Breakker got his next challenger and the title match seems to be set for the Great American Bash. 

Here are the full spoilers via PWInsider:

June 14:

  • The Creed Brothers retained the NXT men’s tag team titles over Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
  • Fallon Henley beat Tiffany Stratton
  • Wes Lee defeated Xyon Quinn
  • The Dyad beat Javier Bernal & Dante Chen. Joe Gacy cut a promo afterwards.
  • There was an in-ring segment setting up an NXT North American championship match between Tony D’Angelo and Carmelo Hayes for the following week.
  • Bron Breakker defeated Duke Hudson.
  • Cameron Grimes challenged Breakker for the NXT men’s championship at The Great American Bash on July 5. Grimes discussed how Bron has benefited from nepotism.
  • Giovanni Vinci (fka Fabian Aichner) won against Guru Raaj
  • Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes beat Two Dimes & Stacks
  • Indi Hartwell, Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez were victorious against Toxic Attraction. The match appeared to end early due to an injury to Gigi Dolin. She made an appearance later in the taping and seemed okay.

June 20:

  • Grayson Waller defeated Solo Sikoa
  • Katana Chance & Kayden Carter beat Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon
  • Wes Lee was in the ring talking about his ups and downs from the last couple months. Trick Williams interrupted him and they got into it verbally.
  • Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp picked up the win over Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde. There was a miscue between the latter group and Two Stacks & Dimes that led to the finish.
  • Cameron Grimes beat Edris Enofe.
  • Von Wagner defeated Brooks Jensen. Afterwards, Robert Stone & Sofia Cromwell “joined Von Wagner near the entrance stage.”
  • Lash Legend lost against Alba Fyre by disqualification after using her bat.
  • There was a promo segment in the ring featuring Toxic Attraction, who were interrupted by Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade. Perez is open to the idea of cashing in her contract to go after the women’s tag titles with Jade. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter then interrupted Perez & Jade, leading to a brawl.
  • Carmelo Hayes retained the NXT North American championship against Tony D’Angelo. The finish came after Santos Escobar slipped brass knuckles to Hayes.

Will you still be watching NXT 2.0 over the next two weeks?

