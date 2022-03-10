WWE NXT 2.0 Star Considered For Potential Main Roster Call Up

Current WWE NXT 2.0 star, Harland made a splash when he was announced as a signee two years ago for being compared to Brock Lensar.

Harland would make his NXT in-ring debut on the December 14, 2021 show and has a total of six matches as of writing this.

According to PWInsider WWE officials have contemplated the idea of bring him up to the main roster to work dark matches in the future.

Many NXT superstars such as Aliyah, Shotzi, and Xia Li have worked dark matches in the past before their official call up. Most recently former NXT Champions Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker have had actually matches on Monday Night RAW.

