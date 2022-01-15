WWE NXT 2022 Dusty Classic Entrants Announced

Two weeks ago at NXT New Year’s Evil it was announced that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic would be making a return this year. The capped off with the announcement of the men’s tournament beginning this Tuesday and the women’s tournament kicking off next month.

Last year’s tournament saw 16 teams involved plus the debut of former Impact Wrestling tag team, The Rascalz now known as MSK who went on to win the whole thing and the tag titles.

This year’s tournament has been cut in half with only eight teams involved.

Today WWE took to Twitter to announce all of the teams participating in this year’s tournament.

Here are the 2022 Dusty Classic Entrants:

MSK:

Briggs & Jenson:

Jacket Time:

Malik Blade & Edris Enofe:

Grizzled Young Veterans:

Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward:

Legado Del Fantasma:

The Creed Brothers:

How do you feel about the number of teams being cut in half from last year?

