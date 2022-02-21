WWE NXT 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup Bracket Announced

Last month at NXT New Year’s Evil it was announced that WWE was bring into back both the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Classic Tournaments.

At NXT Vengeance Day last week Diamond Mine’s own Creed Brothers defeated MSK to win the Dusty Cup. They will challenge Imperium for the tag titles at a future date.

Today WWE announced the brackets for the second annual Women’s Dusty Classic. Here are the brackets:

1 Gallery 1 Images

The tournament kicks off tomorrow with eight teams announced and the winners of the tournament will get a future title opportunity against Toxic Attraction’s own Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

