Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup Bracket Announced

WWE NXT 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup Bracket Announced

Last month at NXT New Year’s Evil it was announced that WWE was bring into back both the Men’s and Women’s Dusty Classic Tournaments. 

At NXT Vengeance Day last week Diamond Mine’s own Creed Brothers defeated MSK to win the Dusty Cup. They will challenge Imperium for the tag titles at a future date.

Today WWE announced the brackets for the second annual Women’s Dusty Classic. Here are the brackets:

416E623D-2238-4242-B6E6-989912BD6D5C
1
Gallery
1 Images

The tournament kicks off tomorrow with eight teams announced and the winners of the tournament will get a future title opportunity against Toxic Attraction’s own Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

416E623D-2238-4242-B6E6-989912BD6D5C
WWE NXT

WWE NXT 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Cup Bracket Announced

985CAA36-BE23-42C1-9184-2917CFE66372
WWE Results

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Results: Roman Puts Goldberg to Sleep, Bianca BelAir Wins Chamber and Brock Wins WWE Title 2.19.22

5F6B9462-E882-41DE-8237-2B2BD4419AC1
WWE

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Preview 2.19.22

2110F490-BEE9-482D-83B1-CE0D32EA448C
WWE NXT

WWE NXT Level Up Results 2.18.22

DB886E3E-BE66-4D36-9AC9-0E609A37432F
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results: The Final Build to Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn Wins Intercontinental Title and Roman Goes Face to Face with Goldberg 2.18.22

DB4BBEC7-EBDC-4B35-9974-D63221BB5744
WWE NXT

NXT Level Up Preview 2.18.22

5A745E33-F662-412D-BC4C-A7006D340532
WWE Friday Night SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview: Elimination Chamber Go Home Show 2.18.22

C4FCF3C6-69DD-4F92-87FA-98ECD95A720E
WWE News

The Undertaker Announced as the First Inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022