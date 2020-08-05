WWE NXT/AEW Dynamite Betting Odds: August 5, 2020

The WWE/Pro Wrestling betting market is loaded for Wednesday night, as both NXT and AEW Dynamite have plenty of odds for bettors to wager on. Let's break down the odds provided by 888sport for Wednesday's doubleheader.

AEW Dynamite Betting Odds

There are plenty of heavy favorites for AEW, none bigger than Jon Moxley's odds at -5000 to defeat Darby Allin. FTR, Kenny Omega, Adam Page and the Young Bucks also present heavy odds to win at -500 against the Dark Order.

In fact, oddsmakers expect a long night for Brodie Lee's bunch. The Dark Order are underdogs at +300 against the mentioned team, while also given odds to beat Cody Rhodes and Matt Cardona (-2000) at +700.

It seems that any bettor who fancies the Dark Order can take either bet for value. However, there is also a parlay for the Dark Order - in which they win at least one match at +250. The Dark Order presents the best value on Wednesday night, as many fans have been complaining about their lack of a push.

Despite the uncertainty of AEW'S plan for Dark Order, it seems it's worth a shot to take any of the value bets for at least one upset. FTR to be involved in the match result is favored at -190, while any member of the Dark Order not named Colt Cabana or Brodie Lee has odds to be involved in the result at -400.

WWE NXT Betting Odds

There are only a few heavy favorites for WWE's Wednesday night show, as Keith Lee (-2000) and Bronson Reed (-3335) present passable odds against opponents Cameron Grimes and Shane Thorne.

An interesting match to keep eyes on is Rhea Ripley vs Dakota Kai, as the women are split at -118 each. Ripley opened as the odds-on favorite, so it's surprising to see Kai's odds rise in less than a week.

However, it seems WWE might be leaning for a triple threat match between Ripley, Kai and champion Io Shirai. If that's the case, then expect a no finish where both women advance to NXT TakeOver: XXX. With that scenario, the 'Other' finishing method is worth a bet at +300.

Damian Priest's odds to win his triple threat match have skyrocketed to -400, which is avoidable all together. Nothing but upsets have occurred for NXT North American Championship qualifying matches, so feel free to take a flier on both Ridge Holland (+234) or Oney Lorcan (+1200).

It's very unlikely Lorcan wins, especially with the current lack of star power in the North American Championship ladder match. However, the underdogs have all won so far and Ridge Holland seems like a guy NXT might be pushing sooner rather than later. The whole match seems avoidable though, as none of the odds are worth taking in my mind.

Imperium has moved up to the clear-cut favorite against Undisputed Era at -250. These odds are also expensive for a match that is basically a toss up. Undisputed Era at +175 is never a bad bet to consider, but the value for Wednesday night lies with Ripley-Kai without a clean finish (+300) or Dark Order winning at least one match at +300, +700 or +250.