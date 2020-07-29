WWE NXT/AEW Dynamite Betting Odds: July 29, 2020

It's Wednesday, which means we have a slew of betting odds to breakdown for WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite. Let's take a look at the 888sport odds and see if we can find some good bets out there. Again, WWE betting is only legal in the U.K. - but still fun for Americans to discuss.

AEW Dynamite Betting Odds

There is a whopping total of 10 markets to bet on for AEW this week. Usually, 10 markets for a sporting event means ample opportunity to find value and make multiple bets.

That is not the case for AEW on Wednesday night. Yes, there are 10 total betting markets - but most of the odds feature lopsided favorites such as Adam Page & Kenny Omega vs The Dark Order.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Page & Omega are heavy favorites at -2000. They're not the only ones though, as Hikaru Shida is also a -2000 favorite in her match against Diamanté.

Believe it or not, those aren't even the highest odds given for a winner on Wednesday night. Cody Rhodes is a -3335 favorite against independent fan-favorite Warhorse. Add that with Jon Moxley and Darby Allin's -455 odds to beat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, what you find yourself with is a bunch of betting market you can't actually bet.

Inner Circle vs Best Friends & Friends Betting Odds

There is one AEW Dynamite match worth consideration however, and that is The Inner Circle taking on BF&F. BF&F is the favorite to win at -278, still expensive but at least it's not in the four-digit range.

BF&F should win here, as AEW is seemingly writing off the Inner Circle each passing week. The eventual payoff between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy is coming, so it would seem this match is a stepping stone for that particular story.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So how does this match end? Oddsmakers believe that Cassidy will get the win over Jericho, as OC's odds to be involved in the match result are -225 and Jericho's -134.

It seems the best bet to make for all of AEW on Wednesday night is Jericho being involved in the match decision at -134. Seeing Cassidy get a school boy pin or some form of a shock is very realistic. Jericho getting a 'quick one' over OC also seems justified. This sort of result adds flames to the Jericho-Cassidy feud, arguable the best feud the company has going right now.

Expect AEW to continue building one of their more intriguing storylines by having Orange Cassidy get a quick surprising result over Jericho, or vice versa. Cassidy at -225 is a bit expensive, and if you're not sold on Jericho losing then perhaps Hager or Guevara taking the 'L' at +134 is better value?

WWE NXT Betting Odds

There are only three betting markets for this show, which all revolve around the triple threat match. Finn Balor is a current -250 favorite, which has gone up significantly. The rise in odds for Balor make this seem like a lock, as NXT will also want to confirm a 'star' for the North American Championship match.

Timothy Thatcher at +267 is very intriguing, as NXT will not halt his current momentum. Thatcher is a solid sleeper pick in this match, but it seems establishing Balor in the ladder match is more important right now.

Besides, Thatcher doesn't have to concede. Dexter Lumis, who has odds to win at +425, is actually favored to concede defeat at -125. This makes sense for multiple reasons, as his character can afford a loss and it doesn't dent his overall build up. Take the Lumis to concede bet now if you feel comfortable with it.

Balor is the easy pick here though, as his odds have become expensive since first dropping. If you are sold on Balor to win this match though, take your money to the NXT TakeOver: XXX betting market instead and take Balor to win the North American Championship at +167.

If Balor wins tonight, his +167 odds will rise much like his triple threat odds have. Balor believers, now is the time to take Finn - otherwise it will be too late. Thatcher presents a nice value bet for those leaning on an underdog in this particular match instead. Associating your bet with Balor and the North American Championship seems to be the most logical 'bang for your buck.'