WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings/Viewership 2/17/21

Official ratings have been delayed due to Presidents Day on Monday. However, PW Torch is reporting the below ratings. AEW this week was headlined by a big six man tag match with Moxley, Archer, and Fenix taking on Kingston, Butcher, and Blade. NXT however was the fallout of Takeover Vengeance Day which was highlighted by the break up of the Undisputed Era.

AEW Dynamite: 747,000 viewers up from last week’s 741,000. The show also drew a .31 rating up from .29 in the key demo. It's unknown where exactly they ranked at this time.

NXT viewership: 713,000 viewers up from 558,000 last week.
The show drew a .16 up from .12 in the key demo.

