WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership 6/24/20

This week's Wednesday Night Wrestling featured Keith Lee defeating Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor to retain his North America Championship and become number one contender for the NXT Championship. On AEW Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho faced off in the main event which broke into a brawl between the two.

Viewership has been very close between the two shows over the last month and with two major PPV quality type shows coming up it's interesting to see who took the lead just before those shows.



Viewership:



NXT 786K rank 26th

AEW 633K rank 17th

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What are your thoughts on viewership for the two shows? Which major show will you be watching over the next two weeks? Let us know in the comments section below.