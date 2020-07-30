WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership 7/29/20

Coming off a major win for AEW last night both shows this week faced new TV opposition with baseball on air. This is the last week without basketball for the for-see-able future and this comes off a big win for AEW last week. Last night AEW was headlined by Jon Moxley and Darby Allin defeating Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. The show also kicked off with Chris Jericho and company taking on Jurassic Friends.

Over on the USA Network NXT was headlined by the North American Title Tournament match seeing Dexter Lumis defeat Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher by submission. The show also kicked off with it's NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai teaming with Tegan Nox and defeating Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae.

You can see the viewership for the last show of the month of July below along with the show ranking:



AEW Dynamite- 773,000 Ranked 6th

NXT- 707,000 Ranked 28th



