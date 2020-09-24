WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Ratings & Viewership 9/23/20

This week's Wednesday Night War featured, two number one contender matches on NXT and multiple champions in action over on AEW. On AEW Jon Moxley main evented the show against Eddie Kingston defending his title successfully before getting beat down by Lucha Bros and Ricky Starks. The TNT Championship was also defended successfully by Brodie Lee over Orange Cassidy.



On NXT the show concluded with Kyle O'Reilly winning a number one contenders match for the NXT Championship. Also on the show Candice LeRae won the right to face Io Shirai at NXT Takeover. You can see viewership and ratings for both shows below:



AEW: 835,000 viewers/ 0.32 ranked 9th

NXT: 696,000 viewers/ 0.18 ranked 38th

