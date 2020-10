Last week both AEW and NXT went up against the VP debate but last night they went up against MLB.

AEW had their anniversary show and which all titles were on the line. NXT featured Damien Priest defending the NXT North American Championship.

AEW - 826K ranked #12

NXT - 651 ranked #51

