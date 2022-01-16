Skip to main content
WWE NXT 2022 Dusty Classic Brackets Announced

Yesterday on Twitter WWE announced the eight teams that will participate in this year’s Dusty Cup. 

You can check out the Twitter announcements here.

Today WWE took to Twitter again and dropped the bracket for this year’s Dusty Cup. 

Here is the bracket:

Who do you think will make it to the finals? Could we see a rematch from last year’s finals between MSK and GYV? Will we see any upsets?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World for all things Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic 

