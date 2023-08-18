WWE NXT Europe announced for 2023

Today WWE announced that the NXT brand will be once again expanding with the launch of NXT Europe in 2023.

This will be the first time the brand has expanded since the launch of NXT UK back in 2016.

The company released a press release briefly talking about the launch plans and announcing the NXT Worlds Collide Premium Live Event for September 4, 2022 at 4 p.m. est on Peacock and WWE Network.

Here is the full press release via WWE.com:

WWE announced today that the NXT brand will grow internationally with the creation of an all-new NXT Europe, with the launch planned for 2023.

“Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK,” said Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative.

Launched in 2016, NXT UK has received critical acclaim and developed WWE main roster talent such as Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Gunther and Butch. NXT Europe will reimagine the brand and its talent pipeline with a Pan European focus.

Prior to the debut of NXT Europe, Worlds Collide, a premium live event featuring NXT and NXT UK Superstars, will be presented live on Sunday, September 4 at 4 p.m. ET on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else.

WWE Hall of Famer and Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels recently spoke with metro.co.uk about the announcement and upcoming launch of NXT Europe.

