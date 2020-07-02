WWE NXT Great American Bash & AEW FyterFest Ratings & Viewership

This week AEW and NXT both put on PPV quality shows and even themed them to set them apart. FyterFest featured three championship matches with the Women's Champion Shida retaining, Cody retaining over Hager and the tag Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega retaining over the Best Friends.



Over on NXT the show featured a number one contenders fatal four way to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women's Championship. The show also featured a strap match with Dexter Lumis and Roddy Strong as well as, the main event having Sasha Banks take on NXT Women's Champion IO Shirai.

The viewership last week saw NXT post it's biggest win of the year, beating AEW by over 150,000 viewers for just it's 6th win since going head to head. NXT wins yet again this week however by a smaller margin. You can see the totals below:



NXT - 792,000 .22 (13th)

AEW - 748,000 .29 (6th)



