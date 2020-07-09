WWE NXT Great American Bash & AEW FyterFest Ratings & Viewership 7/8/20

Last night AEW and NXT both had part 2 of their special events, FyterFest & Great American Bash. The shows were headlined by Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho, as well as, Keith Lee dethroning Adam Cole for the NXT Championship.

NXT rolled into this week defeating AEW in total viewers the past two weeks, while AEW remained ahead in the key demographic. This week was another victory for NXT in total viewership, while AEW remained ahead in the key demo.

NXT: 759,00 AEW: 715,000