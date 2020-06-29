WWE NXT Great American Bash Opening Odds

WWE NXT Great American Bash odds are out, as the company tries to counter AEW's second night of Fyter Fest. Six scheduled matches currently have odds, including a few props as well. Here is a breakdown of the opening odds for WWE NXT Great American Bash, via 888sport.

WWE NXT Great American Bash Heavy Favorites

Two matches open with heavily favored odds, which includes Rhea Ripley's handicap match and Timothy Thatcher vs Oney Lorcan.

Ripley and Thatcher both open with odds to win at -625, while their opponents open with odds to win at +350. Of the two, Ripley's may be a bit more concerning having to face two opponents instead of one. Each seem to be a lock in oddsmakers' eyes, but that could change depending how NXT plays out this week.

Oddsmakers also favor Rob Stone being involved in the match result at -500. Odds this high indicate Ripley pinning, or, getting Stone to tap out as the most likely scenarios. Thatcher defeating Lorcan and Ripley getting the win over Stone seem to be the safest opening bets in the minds of oddsmakers.

Women's Fatal-4-Way Favors LeRae

Candice LeRae opens as the -112 favorite to win the Fatal-4-Way match against Mia Yim, Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai. Following LeRae is Dakota Kai (+125), Mia Yim (+400) and Tegan Nox with the least likely chance to win (+1200).

Oddsmakers are really leaning away from Nox, as she is also favored to concede defeat in the match with odds at -112. Yim has the next highest odds to concede at +150, followed by Kai and LeRae at +300 each.

Close Odds for Remaining Matches

For the three remaining matches, two of them are split. Roderick Strong vs Dexter Lumis opens with each superstar given odds to win at -118, while the same goes for Adam Cole vs Keith Lee.

A bit surprising not to see Cole favored to open, even if it's just by a little bit. These opening odds indicate Lee's chance to become the next NXT Championship title holder are very real.

What may scare Lee bettors away, however, are the odds for how the NXT Championship match will end. Pinfall or submission opens as the favorite at -150, while any other result opens with somewhat high odds at +108. This indicates conviction in Lee winning the match, but not leaving with the NXT Championship.

Finally, Io Shirai vs Sasha Banks sees both superstars with implied odds to win over 50%. Shirai opens as the underdog (-106), while Banks opens as the favorite (-134). Similar to the NXT Championship bout, this match opens with odds to possibly see a non-decisive finish.

Pinfall or submission actually opens as the underdog (+100), while any other result is currently favored with odds at -139.

There is still a week left as the odds will surely shift.