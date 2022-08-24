WWE NXT Heatwave Fallout Results and Recap 8.23.22

Tonight’s edition of NXT witnessed the fallout from NXT Heatwave the continuation of the British Invasion plus the NXT UK Tag Titles were on the line. The road to Worlds Collide also began.

Here are the full results and recap:

Unification match announced for Worlds Collide

Gallus boys on top

Gallus defeated Josh Briggs and Brooks Jenson via Count Out

Chaos has erupted in the tag division

Chase U has a guest instructor tonight

The Grayson Waller Effect ask the big questions

Apollo with the clap back of the night

Cameron Grimes defeated Javier Bernal

Blair Davenport defeated Indi Hartwell

The Final Boss has arrived

Reunited and it feels so good

The triple threat unification match has been made official

This just ripped hearts out of everyone’s chests

The Dyad defeated Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

Santos not leaving without his familia

NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate defeated Von Wagner

Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton

The fate of NXT Europe and NXT is on the line at Worlds Collide