WWE NXT In Your House Preview 6.4.22

Preview (via WWE) - Just beating Joe Gacy wasn’t enough for NXT Champion Bron Breakker or Gacy for that matter as minions surrounded and attacked Breakker following their title match at NXT Spring Breakkin’, carrying the Champion out of the arena on a stretcher and dumping him on the side of the road.

Gacy extended an offer for Breakker to join his cause, but after everything Gacy has put him through, Breakker scoffed at the idea stating Gacy should’ve finished the job that night.

Recognizing the fury behind Breakker’s words, Gacy goaded the two-time NXT Champion into a one-on-one rematch at NXT In Your House with the added stipulation that if Breakker gets disqualified he loses the NXT Title.

Will Breakker be able to contain his rage and get his retribution or will the devious Gacy get under his skin and force him to lose control?

Preview (via WWE) - No more games, no more pranks, no more jokes.

NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has had enough of Wendy Choo’s antics and is ready to put The Sleepy Superstar to bed once and for all.

Choo has been a major thorn in the side of Toxic Attraction, from spraying the trio with Super Soakers, to capturing them in a net to ruining their beach day, Choo has been relentless in tormenting the arrogant faction.

After Choo knocked Rose for a loop with a weighted body pillow, the NXT Women’s Champion agreed to sit down and make things official for NXT In Your House, but the “Women’s Championship Summit” quickly went off the rails as Rose ended up being smashed through a table by Choo and her cohorts Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Preview (via WWE) - After losing his North American Title in a wild Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver, Carmelo Hayes will get his long-awaited one-on-one rematch with Cameron Grimes.

Seeking a worthy challenge, Hayes leveled the playing field by opting to defend the North American Championship the same way it was introduced at the Premium Live Event in Dallas. It was at Stand & Deliver where Grimes achieved a lifelong dream and a promise to his late father by climbing the ladder and pulling down the title.

Since that fateful afternoon, Grimes has begun his ascension to the moon in a pair of thrilling title defenses, including a Triple Threat match with Hayes and Solo Sikoa. But now Hayes wants the singles rematch for the title that he is promised.

Can Grimes triumph in a straight up fight with the former “A Champion,” or will Hayes reclaim the North American Title?

Preview (via WWE) - The Creed Brothers ran a grueling gauntlet but fell just short of reaching the mountaintop as the debuting tag team of Pretty Deadly entered the Gauntlet Match last and picked apart the last pieces of Julius & Brutus Creed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles.

Despite the resilience of the two brothers, The Creeds could not muster enough energy after three matches to topple the former NXT UK Tag Team Champions as Kit Wilson & Elton Prince set the tone for their tenure on NXT 2.0 with a decisive, if not controversial, victory.

The win was all the more sweeter for Wilson & Prince as the duo seemed to have it in for The Creed Brothers since arriving on NXT 2.0, announcing their presence by first destroying The Diamond Dojo before attacking The Creeds from behind with a pair of steel chairs.

Since that time, Wilson & Prince have reveled in multiple sideplate checks as the new champions, but will they still be yelling “yes boy!” following their first true title defense against a hungrier than ever Julius & Brutus Creed?

Preview (via WWE) - Katana Chance & Kayden Carter are sick of being overlooked. Sick of having their kindness taken for weakness. Sick of NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Toxic Attraction skating by against makeshift tag teams.

Chance & Carter are ready to prove they are the only legitimate tag team in NXT 2.0, and they are done waiting around, taking the fight right to Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. The party duo jumped the Women’s Tag Team Champions as they accompanied Mandy Rose to the ring, brawling with the toxic pair at ringside.

The four Superstars took it to another level the following week during the In Your House contract signing when Chance & Carter flattened Dolin & Jayne before helping Choo drive Rose through a table.

Can Chance & Carter finally dethrone Toxic Attraction and earn their first bit of gold in NXT?

Preview (via WWE) - The turf war between the two dominant “families” of NXT 2.0 continues to rage.

After throwing their peace talks out the window, Santos Escobar and Tony D’Angelo couldn’t settle matters in their one-on-one match, as The Emperor pulled out a pair of brass knuckles to secure a questionable victory.

Legado del Fantasma pressed the issue the following week, coming out to get a closer look at Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan’s debut match. D’Angelo hopped into the ring following his associate’s victory and called out Legado, simply stating “Let’s do this.”

That’s all it took to set off a six-person brawl that eventually ended when referees and NXT Officials stormed the ring to separate the two factions. Escobar and D'Angelo sat down once again to address business, but this time the two bosses upped the stakes in their escalating battle setting the stage for a Six-Man Tag Team Match where the losing faction must join the winners.

Which "family" will gain full control at NXT In Your House?

