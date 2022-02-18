NXT Level Up Preview 2.18.22

Tonight is a historic night as WWE introduces a new show called NXT Level Up.

The show is replacing 205 Live and will air on Peacock and WWE Network tonight and every Friday at 10 p.m. est.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Preview (via WWE) - Kushida and Enofé are each seeking a bounce-back victory after The Time Splitter and Ikemen Jiro were eliminated by MSK in the quarterfinals of the Dusty Cup, while Enofé and Malik Blade also fell to Wes Lee and Nash Carter in the semifinals.

Considering that the bout features two of the most athletic competitors in NXT 2.0, the WWE Universe should be in for a treat when Kushida and Enofé are trading strikes and aerial assaults in equal measure.

Preview (via WWE) - Plus, Harland is all but certain to be accompanied to the ring by his mentor Joe Gacy, who took credit for 205 Live becoming a more inclusionary brand and seems likely to lay out his grandiose plans for NXT Level Up as well.

Will the frightening Harland take advantage of his considerable edge in size and strength, or will Bernal use his speed and athleticism to score an groundbreaking upset win?

Preview (via WWE) - Finally, with an eye on Dusty Cup glory, Malcolm Bivens and Nile have recruited Tatum Paxley. If Paxley proves half as focused and deadly as Nile, the newly formed duo could emerge as tournament favorites. Nile and Paxley will look to kick off their partnership with a victory against the intriguing duo of Henley and Inlay.

NXT Level Up will showcase some of the brightest young talent on NXT 2.0 every Friday at 10/9 C, so be sure to catch the inaugural episode this Friday, streaming on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else!

