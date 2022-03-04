Skip to main content
WWE NXT Level Up Preview 3.4.22

Tonight marks the third episode of WWE’s newest show NXT Level Up as we have tag team action and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show: 

Preview (via WWE) - On an epic edition of NXT Level Up, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade battle Legado del Fantasma in a high-stakes collision, Dante Chen and Javier Bernal engage in a thrilling fight, and Erica Yan takes on Tiffany Stratton.

Blade and Enofé have always possessed the raw tools to succeed on any brand, but since teaming up, they seem to be competing with more confidence, which was buoyed by their breakthrough victory against Legado del Fantasma in the first round of the Dusty Classic.

Plus, in a matchup of two popular young Superstars, Chen and Bernal each seek a monumental win.

Preview (via WWE) - Chen has recently had his hands full with Duke Hudson on NXT 2.0, suffering his first loss to his towering nemesis, while the exciting newcomer Bernal hopes to score an upset and notch his first career victory.

Preview (via WWE) - And Stratton, who is fresh off a noteworthy win over Wendy Choo, has decided to grace NXT Level Up with her presence. She’ll be opposed by the energetic Yan, who went toe-to-toe with Lash Legend on one of the final editions of 205 Live and now ventures to NXT Level Up for an intriguing clash with Stratton.

