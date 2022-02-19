WWE NXT Level Up Results 2.18.22

Tonight is the debut episode of WWE NXT Level Up which is replacing 205 Live. The show is taped before WWE NXT each and every Tuesday.

Here are the full results:

Harland defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall

Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Fallon Henley and Kayla Inlay via submission

Edris Enofe defeated Kushida via pinfall

