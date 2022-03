Tonight was the third episode of WWE’s newest show NXT Level Up.

Here are the full results:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dante Chen defeated Javier Bernal

1 Gallery 1 Images

Tiffany Stratton defeated Erica Yan

1 Gallery 1 Images

Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!