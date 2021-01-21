WWE NXT Live Coverage: 1/20/21

It's a New Day, Yes it is!

Happy Inauguration Day folks! DNezz here, getting ready for night two of the Dusty Classic; along with every bit and inch of drama and action from tonight's episode of NXT!

Along with Pro Wrestling's Premier Tag Team Tournament, we're kicking off its female counterpart as the NXT Women's Division kicks off its own Dusty Classic!

As if two phenomenal tournaments weren't enough, tonight is the night... Tommaso Ciampa will enter the terrifying structure that is The Fight Pit, as he looks to battle the Master Technician, Timothy Thatcher. We are so close to the first bell so grab your snack and beverage tune in to some other show but make sure to keep that browser tab open, NXT is live and it is next!

We are live Ladies and Gentlemen, welcome to another action-packed episode of WWE NXT! DNezz here folks and before we get too far into our episode, make sure you hit up Twitter and follow lil ol' me: @ItzMeItzMeItDBD for all of my live reaction! Let's get to ringside!

Leon Ruff & Kushida v. The Way

It's Dusty Classic time as we open the show with another First Round match! The bell sounds as the teams prepare and it appears that Ruff and Theory will be opening the match. Theory with the physically inspired mind games as he tosses Ruff at his leisure. Ruff looks to utilize his speed and unorthodox use of body positioning but has no answers for his larger foe as he makes the tag and Kushida enters the match. Kushida comes in hot and fast as he looks to keep Theory grounded, but Theory's size and strength allow him to tag in the North American Champion. Gargano enters the match for a bit of showboating but when the action picked up, it was Theory right back into the fray. Theory would look to work over the much smaller Kushida but the crafty nature and discipline of Kushida would allow him to make the tag to Ruff who enters the match and quickly hits a few quality strikes on Theory. Theory is dazed but momentarily as he rises to his feet and quickly drops Ruff with an impressive sit-down bomb. The ref makes the count but the defiant Ruff only allows the two-count, enraging Theory, who continues to wear down Ruff as we head into our first commercial break!

We are back folks and it has been all Theory during the break as tags in Gargano who pounces on the weakened Ruff. Ruff breaks the face lock but eats a slam for his efforts as Theory is tagged back in and the two look to end Ruff. Ruff somehow escapes the corner and the double team as he stretches and crawls to his corner. Ruff is fingertips away but Gargano pulls Kushida from the corner before the tag can be made!

Things look bleak for Ruff but he somehow holds on as he is battered by the tandem offense of The Way. Suddenly Kushida emerges and is poised for the tag as Ruff finally cannot be denied, the tag has been made! Kushida enters the match and puts on a display as he takes his lumps but also dispatches of both Theory and Gargano in an impressive fashion.

Ruff reenters the action to run the interference on Theory as Kushida sets Gargano into a wristlock bridging Suplex... Kushida and Leon Ruff take the victory and advance into the second round of The Dusty Classic!

Karion Kross v. Ashante Adonis

No shocker here folks... Kross damn near killed with a pair of Saito Suplexes and his Tatsu Forearm. Karion Kross continues his quest to reclaim the title he never lost.

Imperium v. Lucha House Party